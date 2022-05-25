Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXMTY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.09. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Get Maxcom Telecomunicaciones alerts:

About Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV operates as an integrated telecommunication service operating company. The firm provides widespread voice and data services to residential and small and medium sized business customers in metropolitan markets in Mexico. It also offers local and long-distance voice, data, dedicated, and dial-up Internet access, public telephony, voice over Internet Protocol telephony, and paid television.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.