McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Trimmed by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,716,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $996,159,000 after acquiring an additional 145,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.74.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.17. 51,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,364. The company has a market cap of $179.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

