Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $398.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) will announce $398.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.14 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $381.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on MPW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,873,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,750. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after buying an additional 711,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,845,000 after buying an additional 409,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

