Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Cut by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $49,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 149,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Medtronic by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,511,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $156,377,000 after purchasing an additional 432,412 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $105.49. 374,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,175,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.37. The company has a market cap of $141.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.52.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.