Meme (MEME) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00209865 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000581 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012704 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001288 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.19 or 0.00333010 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

