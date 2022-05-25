Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Billion

Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.76 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $11.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $57.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.20 billion to $58.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $56.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.15 billion to $57.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.75. 10,786,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,169,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

