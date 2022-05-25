Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Billion

Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.76 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $11.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $57.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.20 billion to $58.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $56.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.15 billion to $57.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:MRK traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.75. 10,786,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,169,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97.
About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.