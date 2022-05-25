Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.82

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.82 and last traded at $94.67, with a volume of 227277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

