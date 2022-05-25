Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.68. 602,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,179,217. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

