Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck KGaA from €270.00 ($287.23) to €250.00 ($265.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised Merck KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of Merck KGaA stock remained flat at $$38.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. Merck KGaA has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.