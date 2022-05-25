MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.80 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.97. The stock had a trading volume of 114,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,562. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average is $84.12. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $104.00.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

In other news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,956 shares of company stock worth $1,504,595. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,549,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 45,867 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $1,970,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 21,722 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

