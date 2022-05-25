Michael Jackson Purchases 2,000 Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) Director Michael Jackson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Michael Jackson bought 2,000 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,800.00.

NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $8.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital ( NASDAQ:LOAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 65.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.28%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blooom Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 36,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital (Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

