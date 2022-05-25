Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,840,982,000 after buying an additional 691,754 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,914,000 after buying an additional 200,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.23. 55,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,231,496. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

