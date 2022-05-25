MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Stock Price Up 5.9%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 967,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 728,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.22% of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

