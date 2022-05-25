Mina (MINA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.28 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $526.75 million and approximately $35.28 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003392 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 64.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,930.08 or 0.29683806 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00494973 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00034010 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,096.17 or 1.39928745 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 516,145,466 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars.

