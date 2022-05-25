Minter Network (BIP) Market Cap Achieves $9.97 Million

Minter Network (BIP) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 75.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,915.81 or 0.43447124 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00063127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.73 or 0.00496946 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00033377 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008672 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,706,615,797 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

