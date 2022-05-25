Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,388,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,049,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after buying an additional 388,101 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 734,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after buying an additional 353,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,876,000 after buying an additional 350,818 shares during the period.

MRTX traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $57.55. 17,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,653. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

