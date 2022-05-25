Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded up 33.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 25th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $193,464.64 and approximately $14,519.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $10.45 or 0.00035226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 78.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,502.57 or 0.52261061 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 86.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00040052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00493385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033388 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008776 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 18,514 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

