Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 46,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 989,985 shares.The stock last traded at $2.40 and had previously closed at $2.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MFG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

