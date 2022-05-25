Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 46,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 989,985 shares.The stock last traded at $2.40 and had previously closed at $2.33.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MFG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
