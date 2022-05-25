Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company. It involved in developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin(R) therapeutics. Molecular Partners AG is based in SWITZERLAND. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MOLN. Kempen & Co cut Molecular Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Molecular Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Shares of Molecular Partners stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Molecular Partners by 94.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at about $8,267,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 17.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

