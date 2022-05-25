Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Increased by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,280,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.37. 566,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,673,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

