Mondi (LON:MNDI) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,000 ($25.17) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,865 ($23.47).

MNDI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,030 ($25.54).

LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,506.50 ($18.96) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,502.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,684.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57. Mondi has a twelve month low of GBX 1,233.50 ($15.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,088 ($26.27).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a €0.45 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

In related news, insider Angela Strank bought 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,580 ($19.88) per share, with a total value of £9,922.40 ($12,485.72). Also, insider Andrew King sold 9,373 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($17.70), for a total value of £131,878.11 ($165,947.04).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

