MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.29% of MongoDB worth $100,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock traded down $20.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,669. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.82 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total transaction of $637,861.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.83.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

