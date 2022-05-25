Morgan Stanley Cuts National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $52.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.