Morses Club (LON:MCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.00

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 13749909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.05 ($0.10).

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Morses Club alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.05 million and a P/E ratio of 6.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,385 self-employed agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.