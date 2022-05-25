MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MTU Aero Engines Holding AG engages in the development, manufacture, marketing and support of commercial and military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and industrial gas turbines both nationally and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OEM business and MRO business. The OEM business segment designs and manufactures modules and components, and carries out final assembly work on complete engines; and offers commercial and military engine products, spare parts for commercial and military engines, and military MRO develops and manufactures industrial gas turbines. It also develops and manufactures engine modules and components, and spare parts; supervises engine final assembly; and provides maintenance support for the military market. MTU Aero Engines Holding AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTUAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($235.11) to €232.00 ($246.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($187.23) to €178.00 ($189.36) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($260.64) to €255.00 ($271.28) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.67.

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $90.86 and a 52-week high of $132.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. MTU Aero Engines’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

About MTU Aero Engines (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.