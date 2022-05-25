Mudita Advisors LLP Invests $2.26 Million in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000. Sotera Health accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Shares of SHC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.49. 366,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,317. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Sotera Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.