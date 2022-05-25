Mudita Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,052,000. AMN Healthcare Services makes up approximately 10.0% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 891,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,071,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,027,000 after purchasing an additional 41,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 429,601 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after purchasing an additional 351,084 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.75. 824,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,304. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

