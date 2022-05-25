Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $334.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $333.00 million and the highest is $336.20 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $310.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,396,000 after acquiring an additional 561,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,945,000 after acquiring an additional 91,699 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 67.2% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,484,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,643 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after buying an additional 690,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after buying an additional 109,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MWA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. 548,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

About Mueller Water Products (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.