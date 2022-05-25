Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 7,700 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

AVUS stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,586. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $81.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12.

