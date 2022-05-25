Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

BA traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,207,062. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.13. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

