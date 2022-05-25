Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,538 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,752,000 after buying an additional 234,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,124,000 after buying an additional 116,292 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,178,000 after buying an additional 370,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,651,000 after buying an additional 107,551 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,359. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

