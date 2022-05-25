Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Walmart by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 356,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Walmart by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 37,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.37. 154,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,985,863. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.53. The company has a market cap of $342.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

