Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,540,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.10. 76,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,372,009. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.71. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $92.88 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

