Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 4.43% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1,568.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

KBWP traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $82.54. 4,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,083. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average is $81.67. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.75 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.