Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 81,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,684. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.65 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.