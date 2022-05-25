Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after buying an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,067,000 after purchasing an additional 469,503 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 30,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,792. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.30.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
