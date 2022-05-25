Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,719 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of ARKK traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.53. 1,666,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,618,436. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.79. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

