Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,137. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

