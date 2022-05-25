Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MYE traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 111,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,163. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a market cap of $848.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on MYE. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,751,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Myers Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,618,000 after acquiring an additional 138,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Myers Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Myers Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myers Industries (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.