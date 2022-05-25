Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) to report sales of $104.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.63 million to $121.10 million. Myovant Sciences posted sales of $41.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 154.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $418.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.60 million to $441.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $665.82 million, with estimates ranging from $471.30 million to $860.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,632 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $48,404.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,348.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $83,620.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 276,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,586.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $192,079. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,917. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $941.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.79. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.