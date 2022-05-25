Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.37 Million

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOVGet Rating) to report sales of $104.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.63 million to $121.10 million. Myovant Sciences posted sales of $41.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 154.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $418.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.60 million to $441.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $665.82 million, with estimates ranging from $471.30 million to $860.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,632 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $48,404.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,348.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $83,620.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 276,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,586.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $192,079. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,917. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $941.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.79. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.