Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.92 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

