MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $10.76

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $11.09. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 55 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $921.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 0.30.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.56 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $56,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $1,853,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.