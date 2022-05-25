Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.98 and last traded at $142.98. Approximately 1,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 195,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.53.

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

