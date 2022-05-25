Nabox (NABOX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $815,811.00

Nabox (NABOX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Nabox has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Nabox has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $815,811.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15,097.19 or 0.50958119 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 86% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.00 or 0.00499559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,308.87 or 1.39431449 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,459,891,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Buying and Selling Nabox

