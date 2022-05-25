Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading Down 6%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) shares dropped 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.10 and last traded at $35.10. Approximately 14,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,217,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

Get Natera alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. Natera’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $50,465.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Natera by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Natera by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.