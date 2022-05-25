National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in National Beverage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

FIZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.