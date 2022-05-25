National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. 22,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

