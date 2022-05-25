Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NYSE NVGS opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Navigator has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navigator in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

