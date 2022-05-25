NEAR Protocol Trading Down 5.5% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.01 billion and approximately $385.57 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.75 or 0.00019333 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00092672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00295955 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00025659 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009076 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000142 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 697,767,403 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

