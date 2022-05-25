Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Tops $161.79 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $161.79 million and $3.06 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,715.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,965.55 or 0.06614596 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00231784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.85 or 0.00679272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.38 or 0.00644049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00080512 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

